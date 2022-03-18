Afia Schwarzenegger has admitted that she did not receive a GHC50,000 from the Chief of Staff Frema Osei Opare

Schwar had earlier made the claim of Frema gifting her the amount as a donation for her father's funeral in a video which led to an uproar among NPP supporters

But in her latest video, Schwar has explained that the Chief of Staff did not attend her father's funeral so she made the earlier video as a reminder to her

Comedienne and social media personality Afia Schwarzenegger has made a big u-turn over donations she received during her father's funeral.

Schwar and her family held the final funeral rites of her father, Augustine Adjei, in Kumasi on March 12 and 13.

After the burial on Saturday, she released a series of videos on social media to thank some of the donors.

Afia Schwar has admitted that the GHC50,000 donation from Chief of Staff was a lie Photo source: @nakufoaddo, @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Chief of Staff GHC50k to Schwar

In one of the videos, she thanked President Nana Akufo-Addo's Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare, who she claimed gifted her GHC50,000 and also helped to fly her father's casket to Ghana.

The claim by Schwar did not go down well with NPP footsoldiers who have protested vehemently leading to a denial from the Chief of Staff.

Schwar's u-turn on GHC50k donation

Following the Chief of Staff's denial, Afia Schwar has released another video admitting that she did not get a dime from Madam Frema.

According to her, she only made the video as a sarcastic reminder to the Chief of Staff because she failed to attend the funeral.

Schwar explained that she attended the funeral concerning Frema sometime ago and thus expected the Chief of Staff at her father's funeral. But messages sent to Frema were not even replied.

"I attended Frema's funeral, made a donation and even removed my mask for her to see me but she did not attend my father's funeral. Even the message I sent her was not replied.

"It was after the funeral that I decided to 'thank' those who failed to come. Frema Opare did not come and she did not give me a dime."

She further blasted NPP supporters for being ungrateful towards her despite the efforts she put in campaigning for Akufo-Addo.

Watch her video below:

Afia Schwar vows to expose Allotey Jacobs extramarital affairs

Meanwhile, Afia Schwarzenegger has also launched a scathing attack on former Central regional NDC chairman Allotey Jacobs.

In a post, Schwar described Allotey as an opportunistic politician who moved to the NPP after squandering money in NDC while vowing to expose his escapades with women

The comedienne has been angered by comments Allotey made about her concerning the GHC50,000 donation claim.

Source: YEN.com.gh