Empire Domus CEO Kojo Jones has stepped out with his wife, Raychel, after their lavish traditional wedding last Wednesday

A photo shared by the businessman shows him and Raychel beaming with smiles s they posed in style

The photo of the newlyweds has stirred loads of reactions from social media users who have been left gushing over the couple

Businessman Emmanuel Kojo Jones-Mensah and Raychel (nee Osei) are already giving husband and wife goals on social media.

Barely 48 hours after their lavish traditional wedding, the Empire Domus CEO and his pretty have been spotted in a loved-up moment.

In a photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Empire Domus CEO is seen dressed nicely in a fine suit made from a blue-coloured material. Raychel, on the other hand, wore a white mini-dress and looked gorgeous in it.

Kojo Jones and his wife have stepped out after their wedding Photo source: @bryankaydee, @kojojones

Source: Instagram

The photo was shared on Twitter by the verified account of Kojo Jones. Sharing the photo, Kojo Jones extended greetings from himself and his wife to his followers.

Kojo Jones' and wife's photo sparks reactions

The photo shared by Kojo Jones has sparked loads of reactions on social media, especially the ladies. While some are gushing over the couple's cuteness, others are wishing for a man like Kojo to take them.

YEN.com.gh gathered some of the reactions below:

that.girlelsa said:

"Their children will be cute oo."

adepapeprah said:

"Dem guys yi where re they hiding in ghana ."

nana_ama_shaniqua said:

"God please wherever my kojo jones is let him also locate me na am a good girl lol..\."

akosua4429 said:

"My Kojo Jones where are you la ."

Kojo Jones' custom-made kente for his wedding

Meanwhile, Kojo Jones arrived at the traditional wedding dressed like a king. He wore a colourful kente with beads, a crown, and native sandals to match.

The kente was in three colours namely blue, purple and a shade of green. The beads were in blue and gold colour while the native sandal was in purple. His crown was in gold colour which matched his Rolex.

One other interesting thing about Kojo Jones' kente is the fact that he had it customised. The cloth had his name and logo woven in parts of it.

Source: YEN.com.gh