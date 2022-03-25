There is optimism in the air as Ghana prepares to take on Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers

Although Nigerians are favorites in this game, the GFA has said it has some surprise up its sleeves

Many Ghanaians, even politicians from different political parties, are united behind the Black Stars

Ghana is buzzing with optimism ahead of the World Cup qualifiers between the Black Stars and Super Eagles of Nigeria a few hours from now.

On Twitter and Facebook, Ghanaians from all walks of life are either posting themselves in the Black Stars replica jerseys or posting a word or two to boost the Stars' confidence – or doing both.

The Ghana Black Stars are playing Super Eagles of Nigeria in the first leg of the World Cup qualifiers. Source: Getty Images

Today, MPs from both sides of the political divide were united in their support for the Black Stars – a rare sight of unity in the Legislature in recent times.

In the traditional media, hundreds of Ghanaians are also calling in to programmes to wish the Black Stars well.

Although the Super Eagles have bragged about having better players to beat the Black Stars, some analysts say the Nigerians are in for a big surprise.

Ghana FA's Communications Director, Henry Asante Twum says 'omo Naija' will get the shock of their lives in Kumasi today.

"From the Ghana Football Association side, we know we have done enough to put this team in good shape and prepare adequately for this match. The Nigerians have been bluffing for the past three weeks but history tells us that these games follow no form guide regardless of your players," he said earlier today.

"Nigeria haven't beaten us for some time now; we know we are underdogs even though we are playing at home, but there is a big surprise waiting for Nigeria in Kumasi," he added.

Perhaps Twitter and Facebook are the best places to get an accurate picture of how Ghanaians are confident in beating the Nigerians so we present below a few reactions:

Ghanaian actor, businessman and aspiring MP, John Dumelo, has been in the trends for vowing to walk from Accra to Lagos is Nigeria wins today's clash.

Sports journalist, Juliet Bawuah, tweeting at @julietbawuah said They need to be their own cheerleaders and that means being ruthless in their pursuit of a 4th World Cup appearance. This is to wish the Black Stars the very best today. There is no better time to qualify for another World Cup than now.

MP for Ningo Prampram tweeted the following today: I'm rooting for the Black Stars to beat the Super Chickens. We need this victory for the economy of Ghana. It is the best hope for the cedi at this point in time. Partey to score today! Let's go guys! Cheers.

