Akufo-Addo's Staff Mob Him With Jama As Black Stars Pip Nigeria To Qatar 2022 World Cup Slot
There was massive jubilation at the Jubilee House as staff at the presidency celebrated the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Black Stars held much-fancied Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja. With the first leg in Kumasi ending 0-0, the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on the away goal rule.
The senior national team's qualification coincided with the 78th birthday celebration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.
Akufo-Addo who watched the game in his office was mobbed by a section of the staff at the Jubilee House after the final whistle.
In a video that has just surfaced online, the workers were seen singing 'jama' and praising Akufo-Addo who was in the company of his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.
At a point, the 'jama' squad turned the song to a happy birthday chant amid smiles from the president.
