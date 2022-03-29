There was massive jubilation at the Jubilee House as staff at the presidency celebrated the Black Stars' qualification to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Black Stars held much-fancied Nigeria to a 1-1 draw in Abuja. With the first leg in Kumasi ending 0-0, the Black Stars qualified for the World Cup on the away goal rule.

The senior national team's qualification coincided with the 78th birthday celebration of President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Akufo-Addo who watched the game in his office was mobbed by a section of the staff at the Jubilee House after the final whistle.

In a video that has just surfaced online, the workers were seen singing 'jama' and praising Akufo-Addo who was in the company of his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

At a point, the 'jama' squad turned the song to a happy birthday chant amid smiles from the president.

