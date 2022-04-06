Brother Sammy has visited the ultra-modern shop of Zara representative in Ghana, Osebo The Zara Man

In photos sighted on social media, the gospel sensation and the fashion icon were seen wearing some kilts

Brother Sammy was in the news recently after an alleged friend of his wife spilled some secrets about his marriage on social media

Local gospel musician Brother Sammy has paid a visit to the plush boutique of Ghanaian male fashionista, Richard Brown famed as Osebo The Zara Man.

In a number of photos sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Brother Sammy tried to go a bit unconventional as he was spotted posing in Osebo's favourite outfit.

The local gospel star decided to try out Osebo's popular kilts as he donned one and posed in it for some photos.

Brother Sammy and Osebo The Zara Man were both seen wearing black kilts as they posed for the camera while beaming with smiles.

Osebo complimented his kilt with a white long-sleeved shirt which he wore under a black suit while Brother Sammy was spotted wearing a black t-shirt and sported a necklace.

The photos were shared on the page of Richard Brown who captioned them:

"@brodasammy_nationsworshipper in kilt , combination is a calculation."

Fans React To Brother Sammy And Osebo's Kilt Fashion Photos

Many fans and followers of the fashion icon and stylist and Brother Sammy, took to the comment section to react to the photos.

ms_b.e.r.t.i.e wrote:

"Eii uncle Osebo this dress if I make introduce u to my family eg say for marriage it will creat confusionla"

groceries_hub_ wrote:

"it fits Bro Sammy oo"

richiemedia_ wrote in Twi:

"Baako to Akyea"

bazookagatigabriel praised both men:

"You are too much"

