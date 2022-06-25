Popular Lynx Entertainment artiste, Kuami Eugene, has been featured by the famous BBC in the United Kingdom

According to Kuami, he is extremely glad this is happening because it has always been his dream to put Ghana music on the map

During the exciting BBC interview, Kuami Eugene talked about his music career and his high moments

Eugene Kwame Marfo, the famous Ghanaian highlife and Afrobeat singer-songwriter who goes by the stage name Kuami Eugene, has been featured by the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The Lynx Entertainment signee who made a post about the interview on his verified Instagram handle indicated that it has always been his dream to put Ghana on the map and he is glad that it is beginning to materialize.

In his own words:

I've Always wanted to do my best to put our music on the map and I'm glad it's gradually coming to pass . #BBCworldnews

During the exciting BBC interview, Kuami Eugene talked about his music career and his high moments and also spoke about his love for highlife as a Ghanaian artiste despite the Afrobeats craze.

Eugene revealed his highest moment was when he was crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2020 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards which was heavily covered by YEN.com.gh

The young artiste mentioned that getting that accolade goes to prove beyond reasonable doubt that he is really doing well and his music is making the right impact.

When asked if highlife is being taken over by Afrobeats, he said not where he comes from. Kuami Eugene explained that Ghanaians listen to Afrobeats but they are made of Hiplife and Highlife music.

Watch the interview below

