A gentleman from Sierra Leone named Ibrahim Saw, is currently a rising musician in Ghana after moving from his birth country

The young man who wrote his first song at age 11 now has his own EP, and first music video, among other projects

Although he is a full-time musician, Yung Wemy is open to joining a record label as he currently works as an independent artist

Ibrahim Saw, a talented young artiste who currently resides in Ghana is moving all mountains to become one of the history makers when it comes to Afrobeat music in Ghana.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the fast-rising artiste better known musically as Yung Wemy, revealed that his passion for music started as a young child when he was back in Sierra Leone, his birth country.

As he grew older from writing his first song at 11, Yung Wemy's passion also kept growing deeper until he decided to take a big stride and move to Ghana to reach a wider market for his genre of music.

Yung Wemy Photo credit: @yungwemy/Twitter

Source: Facebook

According to Yung Wemy, although he has had his fair share of challenges since he moved to Ghana, there have also been significant growth in his music career.

How things changed after he came to Ghana

"Moving to Ghana was not easy but I have been able to make some moves, and meet a lot of great personalities in the industry, record my first EP called Lazy Friday in March 2022 as well as a video called Timeless," he said.

When asked what the biggest blessing has been coming to Ghana, Yung Wemy indicated:

"It's the love I've been getting for the people around me. That's the biggest benefit I've gotten moving to Ghana and it's just amazing. That has kept me going till now."

Comparison between Ghana and his home country

According to Yung Wemy, Ghana and Sierra Leone have similar cultures so it has not been too shocking to adjust to the culture. However, he indicates that Ghana is doing really well with Afrobeat around the world.

Yung Wemy is currently on the lookout to join a record label.

Yung Wemy concluded saying:

"I want to become those African Afrobeat artists that take the continent global. The likes of Kuami Eugene, Kidi and other artists inspire me a lot and I want to also make history in my own way."

Watch his song on YouTube below

