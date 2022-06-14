A young Ghanaian artist called Konzabre Gorden Yin but Shoody artistically is making music with his phone

One of his creations called Give Me Love was so good, it passed all the requirements and got accepted onto Audiomack

According to Shoody, he decided to use limited resource to chase his dream in order to inspire other upcoming artists

Konzabre Gorden Yin, a gentleman in Ghana with the big dream of becoming a superstar has decided not to let his current circumstances hold him back from chasing his ambitions.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, the young man revealed that songs he has already created, some of which have verses from big boys in the industry were all recorded and fully made on his phone.

"I started making my songs in January 2022. Some of the songs I made on my phone including Give Me Love that has been praised by many as a masterpiece have verses of popular artists in Ghana," he revealed.

Photos of Konzabre Gorden Yin better known as Shoody Photo credit: Konzabre Gorden Yin

Why he decided to start recording on his phone

The young artist known musically as Shoody, says he made the initiative of using only his cellphone to create music because he believes it's a great way to inspire other young people dreaming of doing music with limited resources.

In his own words, the passionate upcoming musician said:

As an upcoming artist, I always want more and usually, I don't get what I want whenever I record with some producers. If you go in for a highly recommended producer, they don't put in efforts to perfect your work or give you enough time to make enough changes and get everything perfect.

He further indicated:

I believe music takes patience and it can only sound great when it has been given enough time and efforts. I recorded and edited the song for like a month.

Give Me Love, Shoody's flagship project is available on Audiomack.

