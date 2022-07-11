Many Ghanaians have had a lot to say after a video of Tracey Boakye asking her daughter to choose from the cars she owns surfaced online

Tracey was seen carrying Nhyira and pointing to the vehicles for her to select the one she prefers to be driven in

@nana.kyei5, a follower of the movie producer, commented: "You are truly blessed"

Well-known Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has recently sparked reactions online after a video of herself, and her daughter surfaced online.

The post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Instagram timeline of @tracey_boakye had her holding her beautiful daughter, Nhyira and giving her a tour of some of the cars she owns.

Tracey with Nhyira and Nhyira pointing at something Photo credit: @tracey_boakye/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In the caption, she explained that she was asking Nhyira to choose the car she would like to be driven in for an outing.

"I’m still asking my daughter @nana_akua_nhyira_ “which of my cars”she wants us to drive out today ‍♀️… any help?"

Many who saw the cute mother-daughter moment did not hesitate to resort to the comments section to share their opinions.

Some of the comments have been highlighted below by YEN.com.gh;

@aframmichelle commented:

My favourite little landlady baako. I have miss you paaaa. Tell boss landlady that all the cars are posh, so you're spoil by choice

@johnasantemusic wrote:

May your blessings be more. May you never lack. May God continue to stay on your side Boss lady

From @gaiseyeliz900:

Awww that's beautiful ❤️❤️❤️❤️

@nana.kyei5 replied

You are truly blessed ❤️❤️❤️

@analydia67 commented

Use the black one please mom

