To mark her 32nd birthday, she shared some beautiful photos on her social media page, and she did look stunning

BBNaija Erica and Maria, as well as Davido's baby mama, Chioma, and Juliet Ibrahim and many more people wish Zynnell Zuh

Ghanaian actress and fashion icon, Zynnell Zuh, celebrates her birthday on July 18, 2022 and she did commemorate it in style.

Zynnell Zuh. Photo Source: zynnellzuh

Source: Instagram

To mark her 32nd birthday, she took to her Instagram page to share some dazzling photos.

Captioning the stacked post, she said;

Glow day ! Thanking God for another awesome year.It’s my birthday lovelies !

She wore a red fitting gown which dropped to the floor. The line patterns on the gown accentuated her figure. The green fabric around her left arm which extended to the right side of her cleavage region to form a flower-like effect, highlighted the all-red gown. The huge red puff on the right side of her arm stole the over-all look.

She then thanked her team for doing a phenomenal job in making her look impeccable for her birthday shoot.

Thanks to my amazing team for pulling this shoot off lastnite.

Her outfit was put together by her fashion brand @zyellegant. Her ginger-coloured wig was from @senakhaircollections and styled by @the_vogue_hair. Her makeup was effortlessly done by @t_melange, and @kokuvi_ captured the gorgeous Zynnell Zuh.

Many Celebrate Zynnell Zuh On Her Special Day

_engraxiia_ said:

Gooooorgeous!❤️ happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

ericanlewedim said:

Happy birthday beautiful

thechefchi said:

Happy birthday most beautiful

mariachikebenjamin said:

Happiest of birthdays baby ❤️❤️❤️

lillyafe commented:

Happy birthday hun

jessicalarny said:

Aaaaw that’s the queen right there happy birthday to you hun. More grace and favor

julietibrahim said:

Happy birthday hun

missgeeonly commented:

Happy birthday ❤️

Source: YEN.com.gh