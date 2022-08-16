Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, a 22-year-old teacher, has been crowned Miss Ghana 2022 and will represent Ghana in the upcoming Miss World

Miriam beat 16 contestants to win the competition with Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah placing second and third, respectively

Miriam wowed Ghanaians and organizers of the competition with her talent, eloquence and compassion for the aged

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A 22-year-old Ghanaian teacher, Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo, was crowned Miss Ghana at Avenue Event Centre Accra on August 14 2022.

The new beauty queen beat 16 other contestants to ascend the Miss Ghana throne. Rocklyn Krampah and Irene Vanessa Vifah gave Miriam stiff competition as they finished first and second runner-ups, respectively.

Photo: Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo Source: Nkonkonsa

Source: Instagram

On the night, the new beauty queen won four awards, Beauty with Purpose, Miss Fitness, Best Talent and Top Model. Miriam will represent Ghana in the upcoming 2023 Miss World competition.

Though no Ghanaian has won the competition before, the 22-year-old is confident she can bring the prestigious crown home.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Who Miriam Xorlasi Tordzeagbo Is

Miriam is a 22-year-old lady who hails from Bator in the North Tongu district of the Volta region. She is passionate about the aged and is a teacher at a basic school. Miriam had her basic education in her hometown.

She attended Battor St. Dominic’s Preparatory school and had her secondary school education at Adidome Senior High School. The brilliant lady passed her WASSCE examination and attended Holy Spirit College of Education.

It is her dream to bring home the Miss World crown. She also aims to own a restaurant in the near future. Miriam received loads of congratulations online after she took home the crown.

In other news, Ghanaian actor and politician John Dumelo shared a video of himself cooking on a farm with firewood, and it warmed the hearts of Ghanaians.

The veteran actor who is into farming showed off his great cooking skills as he prepared tasty-looking jolof rice.

The video garnered lots of likes and comments as folks reacted to John's cooking skills, with many highlighting his humility

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh