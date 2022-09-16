Tracey Boakye, in a video that popped up on social media, showed her kindhearted nature after she gave a young man money

The young man could not hold back his excitement as he shined his teeth brightly and thanked Tracey for the gesture

The video got folks envying the guy and wishing to be in his shoes while they congratulated him and praised Tracey

Kindhearted Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye made the day of a young man who goes by the name Akoko Gh on social media by gifting him money when he approached her car.

The young man approached Tracey's vehicle when she was stepping out with her husband and jovially hustled her for some ''coins'' and got surprised by the actress with some cedi notes.

Tracey Boakye and Akoko Gh Source: akokogh

There were two GH₵100 notes and a single GH₵200 note. The grateful guy was super excited upon receiving the money and smiled brightly as he showered praises on the actress and cracked jokes with her.

Akoko Gh shared the sweet moment on his Instagram page and got folks envying his luck as they jovially asked for their share.

Social Media Reactions

asare_bernice_ jokingly said:

Am coming for that money

britneysmiley wrote:

Akoko please bring chop money

asamoahbright09 commented:

Eeei Send Me some eeeeeer

unlimited_drama_destiny_etiko_ praised Tracey:

Aky3de3 magude3 Tracy boakye I love u mom

tracy_boakye_girl

Wei de3 mommy ne daddy kafragh dash me some la herrr @akokogh

