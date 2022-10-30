UnitedShowbiz, one of Ghana's most-watched entertainment programs, was all fun and joy on Saturday night

The show featured two of Ghana's renowned gospel musicians, Brother Sammy and Diana Asamoah, who danced together

Diana Asamoah wowed fans with her elegant dress as she showed off her dance moves, and many folks praised her

Diana Asamoah and Brother Sammy were two guests on Saturday night's edition of UTV's United Showbiz, and the pair thrilled fans as they danced to some beautiful live band gospel music.

Diana Asamoah looked dapper as she slayed in an elegant white attire with beautiful crystals encrusted all over them. She combined the pretty outfit with eye-catching rainbow-coloured heels.

She had fun with Brother Sammy, who she called her son, as they showed what they were made of on the dance floor. Brother Sammy was also elegantly dressed as he looked sharp in a white suit and designer sunglasses.

Nana Ama Mcbrown, the host of the show, and ACP Kofi Sarpong, who was also a guest, took turns to thrill their audience with live band performances.

Fans were pleased with the level of entertainment on display. Many of them could not get over Diana Asamoah's attire and praised her.

gorgeous_keo said:

Diana is looking good

victoria.tettey also wrote:

I am so loving aunty Diana's dress❤️❤️

akuea.blackkie also commented:

Diana Asamoah's outfit

Gina Kay also reacted:

​she is looking lovely

In a related story, Saturday night's edition of UTV's UnitedShowbiz featured Brother Sammy, Diana Asamoah, Amanda Jissih and ACP Kofi Sarpong.

The guests discussed one of the trending topics of the week, which was the issue between Mzbel and Abeiku Santana.

Brother Sammy gave an interesting twist to the drama as he said there was a positive side to the brouhaha that benefits Mzbel.

Popular pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show agreed with Brother Sammy and said there was truth in what he said.

Source: YEN.com.gh