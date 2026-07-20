Spain star Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend after their win

The moment came after Spain beat Argentina to win the 2026 World Cup final

Yamal's girlfriend has been a constant presence throughout his historic World Cup journey

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Spain star Lamine Yamal shared a touching moment with his girlfriend, Ines Garcia, after their World Cup win. The pair have been inseparable throughout the tournament.

Lamine Yamal celebrates Spain's World Cup win with a touching moment alongside girlfriend Ines Garcia. Image credit: Yamal Galaxy/ESPN FC

Source: Twitter

Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time at MetLife Stadium on July 19 to win their second World Cup title.

Ferran Torres scored the only goal of the match, with Nico Williams providing the assist.

The result extended Spain's unbeaten run to 38 matches and made them the first country to hold both the men's and women's World Cup titles at the same time.

Yamal, who started the final at just 19 years old, became the youngest player in history to win both the European Championship and the World Cup.

Yamal celebrates win with girlfriend Ines Garcia

After the final whistle, Yamal was seen sitting on the ground as Ines Garcia approached him. She walked over and planted a kiss on him in a touching moment that was caught on camera.

Garcia, a 21-year-old content creator, has been a constant presence throughout Spain's World Cup run, often seen in the stands wearing Yamal's number 19 jersey.

The moment added to a string of viral instances between the couple throughout the tournament, including Yamal dedicating his first World Cup goal to Garcia earlier in the competition.

The X video of Lamine Yamal celebrating with his girlfriend after the World Cup win is shown below.

Fans react to Lamine Yamal's moment with his girlfriend

Reaction to the moment was largely warm, with fans praising the couple and reflecting on Yamal's rapid rise.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments from the post.

Data Everywhere wrote:

"Bro is having the best night today with the trophy and his girlfriend."

Rizwan Ahmad said:

"It is said that behind every successful man there is a woman. That's just what they say, I don't believe it."

sibolank indicated:

"It's incredible how quickly the alumni of the recent U-17 World Cup in Indonesia have taken over the global senior football stage. Spain are champions, and wonderkids like Cubarsi and Yamal are the ones calling the shots. They are in a league of their own."

aurora_kwt2 commented, translated from Arabic:

"This guy, how did he land on this moon! And she's all over him too. For real, like they say, if luck sits down…"

IShowSpeed shares inspirational message after World Cup performance

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that American-Ghanaian streamer IShowSpeed delivered a motivational message to fans after performing at the World Cup final closing ceremony.

He reflected on his journey from his early streaming days to performing on one of football's biggest stages.

His message resonated with fans online, many of whom described it as a reminder to keep pushing toward their own goals.

Source: YEN.com.gh