The UAE government published details on its official website explaining when a naturalised foreigner's citizenship can be revoked

Two specific conditions attached to the granting of UAE citizenship can trigger the withdrawal of that status

The announcement follows an earlier UAE publication outlining which categories of foreigners qualify to acquire citizenship

The United Arab Emirates has set out the circumstances under which a foreigner who has been granted citizenship can have that status revoked, publishing the details on its official government website.

The UAE government identified two broad conditions tied to the granting of citizenship, both of which carry serious consequences if breached by a naturalised citizen.

The UAE government details when naturalised foreigners can lose citizenship due to violating allegiance or laws, alongside eligibility criteria for applicants. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

When the UAE can withdraw citizenship

According to the information published by the UAE government, a naturalised foreigner can lose their citizenship in two situations: violating the oath of allegiance and loyalty to the UAE, or failing to abide by the country's laws.

The position makes clear that citizenship granted to a foreigner is not permanent by default. It carries legal obligations that take effect from the moment a person takes the oath of allegiance, and those obligations remain binding for the full duration of the individual's citizenship.

Any foreigner found to have breached either of the stated conditions risks having their citizenship status formally withdrawn.

Who qualifies for UAE citizenship

The publication of these conditions comes after the UAE previously outlined the categories of people eligible to apply for citizenship. Those categories include investors, individuals with specialised talents, and others who meet criteria set by the country.

By spelling out the grounds for revocation alongside the eligibility criteria, the UAE has provided a more complete picture of what acquiring and maintaining citizenship in the country entails for foreigners.

The message from the government is that citizenship is a conditional status, with obligations on both sides from the moment it is granted.

UAE adds 6 countries to visa-on-arrival programme

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expanded its visa-on-arrival programme to nationals of six countries.

The beneficiaries are citizens of Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, the Philippines, Kenya, and South Africa with ordinary passports.

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Source: YEN.com.gh