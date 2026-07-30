The US Department of Homeland Security expanded its 'Worst of the Worst' website by adding 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens to the public database

The move brings greater public visibility to individuals DHS considers the most dangerous undocumented immigrants in the country

The expansion is part of the Trump administration's broader crackdown on illegal immigration and criminal aliens across the United States

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The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has added 5,000 more criminal illegal aliens to its publicly accessible "Worst of the Worst" database, hosted at wow.dhs.gov, as part of the Trump administration's continued push to make immigration enforcement more transparent.

The announcement was made on 28 July 2026, with DHS framing the expansion as a tool to inform the American public about individuals it considers among the most dangerous undocumented immigrants in the country.

DHS expands its 'Worst of the Worst' database, adding 5,000 criminal illegal aliens to increase public awareness of dangerous undocumented immigrants in the US. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

DHS expands 'Worst of the Worst' database

The wow.dhs.gov platform was established to give the public direct access to information about criminal illegal aliens that federal authorities have prioritised for removal.

The addition of 5,000 further individuals represents a significant expansion of the database, bringing greater scrutiny to those DHS has identified as posing serious risks to public safety.

DHS has positioned the website as part of a wider commitment to accountability in immigration enforcement, arguing that public awareness is a key component of protecting American communities.

Trump administration's enforcement push

The database expansion fits within the Trump administration's aggressive immigration posture, which has included mass deportation operations, increased interior enforcement and a sustained effort to publicise the records of undocumented individuals with criminal histories.

Federal authorities have repeatedly argued that the release of such information serves both as a deterrent and as a mechanism for communities to remain informed about individuals who may pose a threat in their vicinity.

The move follows earlier administration efforts to link immigration enforcement to broader public safety and housing policy concerns, with senior officials across multiple departments making the case that reducing the undocumented population has knock-on benefits beyond crime reduction alone.

Check out the list of African nationals added to the 'Worst of the Worst' list and those set for deportation.

Hajia4Reall named on US ICE's 'Worst of Worst' list

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian socialite Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, was named on a US list identifying what authorities describe as the country's most dangerous criminal aliens.

The list, released by the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS), includes 355 West African immigrants who have either already been deported or are facing deportation, including 32 Ghanaians.

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Source: YEN.com.gh