Saturday night's edition of UTV's UnitedShowbiz featured Brother Sammy, Diana Asamoah, Amanda Jissih and ACP Kofi Sarpong

The guests discussed one of the trending topics of the week, which was the issue between Mzbel and Abeiku Santana

Brother Sammy gave an interesting twist to the drama as he said there was a positive side to the brouhaha that benefits Mzbel

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Brother Sammy, a renowned gospel artist, sat with Nana Ama McBrown and other guests on Saturday night's edition of UTV's UnitedShowbiz. Diana Asamoah, Amanda Jissih and ACP Kofi Sarpong were the other guests.

Photo: Brother Sammy speaks On Abeiku Santana And Mzbel Issue Source: Abeiku Santana/ @goddessmzbel

Source: Instagram

The guests discussed a variety of topics, and one of them was the rift between Mzbel and Abeiku Santana, which was one of the trending topics during the week.

Brother Sammy and the other guests weighed in on the issue. According to Brother Sammy, there was a positive side to the matter, and he said the drama benefits Mzbel and gave his reasons.

Brother Sammy felt that Abeiku Santana calling Mzbel a former artiste has helped the singer as the drama his comments generated has put her in the spotlight and brought her some attention which is a valuable asset in entertainment circles.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Popular pundit Arnold Asamoah Baidoo who was also on the show agreed with Brother Sammy and said there was truth in what he said.

Amanda Jissih, however, had contrasting opinions and disagreed with Brother Sammy. According to Amanda, Abeiku's words would do more harm than good. Netizens who followed the show keenly also dropped their opinions.

Netizens Weigh In Mzbel And Abeiku Santana Drama

Lady Gee felt the issue was artificial:

​For all we know, they 3 are in on this….just to hype her new song and the upcoming artiste too

Akua Asor disagreed with Brother Sammy:

​Abeiku was very wrong. No beating about e bush

Dinah Amankwah also said:

​FACIAL EXPRESSION WAS TOTALLY WRONG

Samuel Owusu also wrote:

​It seems to me that Abeiku wanted to destroy Myzbel career . It is time for Artists to file a civil suit against people with Abeiku's behaviour

UnitedShowbiz: Diana Asamoah, Brother Sammy And ACP Kofi Sarpong Make Appearance; Fans Excited

In a related story, this Saturday's edition of one of Ghana's most-watched entertainment shows, UnitedShowbiz, promises to be exciting.

Diana Asamoah, Brother Sammy, and ACP Kofi Sarpong are guests on the latest episode of the program, and it has got fans excited.

The trio, who are veterans in the Ghanaian gospel music space, are set to thrill fans with exciting live band performances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh