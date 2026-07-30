The Electricity Company of Ghana announced planned maintenance works affecting parts of the Central and Western regions

ECG issued the notice on July 28, 2026, saying the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery in affected communities

Several communities, including Abrem, Wasa Agona and Dutch Komenda, are among the areas listed for power interruptions

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the country that will result in temporary power interruptions on Thursday, July 30.

The power distributor issued the notices on July 28, 2026, stating that the exercise is aimed at improving service delivery across affected communities.

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has announced planned maintenance works in parts of the country that will result in temporary power interruptions on Thursday, July 30.

Source: Getty Images

According to the announcement shared on Facebook, the power cuts will affect the Central and Western regions.

In the Central Region, areas such as Abrem, Agona, Efutu Mampon, Dutch Komenda, and Sefwi will be affected.

In the Western Region, areas such as Wasa Agona, GMC, and Simpa will be without power.

The power cuts today follow a major fault on Ghana's national power grid on July 29, which triggered widespread outages, leaving large parts of the country without electricity.

Several power plants were forced to shut down, but no exact cause has been communicated.

GRIDCo said it was conducting a comprehensive technical investigation to determine the outage's cause.

It did not say how long it would take for normal supplies to resume.

Government plan to address dumsor disruptions

YEN.com.gh also previously reported that the Ministry of Energy had announced an 18-month intervention scheme to address the power cuts, costing at least GH¢4 billion.

As part of this effort, 11 power station transformers will be installed across the Greater Accra Region, while an additional 30 are expected to be deployed during the same period.

The second phase of the intervention programme, expected to run from three to six months, was said to involve the replacement of about 2,000 deteriorated poles across Ghana.

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Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh