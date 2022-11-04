Agya Koo, in a video, was seen driving an expensive Infinity vehicle and got folks talking

The famous comic actor said he was heading for a TikTok meeting which got peeps laughing as they wondered what a TikTok meeting was

Agya Koo sped off in the vehicle after speaking to a young man that approached him

Ghanaian comic actor, Kofi Adu, popularly known as Agya Koo, has stirred reactions online after he was spotted driving an expensive Infinity vehicle.

In a hilarious video, Agya Koo was approached by a young man as he was headed for his vehicle.

Source: UGC

The actor looked stylish and was well-dressed in a beautiful white long-sleeve shirt, a round hat and a pair of fashionable designer shoes.

The young man asked Agya where he was headed, and he hilariously replied that he was attending a TikTok meeting.

He sarcastically told the young man free cars would be shared at the meeting, so he should come along with him. Agya Koo quickly hopped in the car and sped off after.

The white Infinity looked luxurious and showed that the actor was wealthy. Agya Koo has been actively involved in the movie industry for over a decade and seems to have made a good fortune since rising to stardom. Fans of the actor found the video hilarious and dropped funny comments.

Agya Koo Gets Peeps Laughing

tettehgideon116 reacted to the funny video:

Free car like seriously I can't stop laughing.

Bra Dan commented:

agya i like your style

Otoobea also said:

Once a legend, always a legend

Uncle Fred also commented:

Agya atwa seven

Maytvgh1 also reacted:

We miss you kofi

