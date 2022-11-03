Shatta Wale has gone on another angry rant, and this time around, his anger was directed towards industry players

The dancehall star confused a lot of social media users as he seemed extremely angry and made accusations at people

The video stirred reactions on social media as folks wondered what Shatta was angry about and dropped interesting comments

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has caused a massive stir on social media after he went on a long angry rant in a video.

Source: Instagram

The dancehall artist channelled his anger towards industry players and accused them of sabotage. He passionately sang the lyrics of his 'On God' tune and expressed disdain for folks who want his downfall.

Shatta complained that whenever an issue pops up, some people within the industry have negative things to say about him.

He went on to note that despite the opposition he faces, no one can bring him down. Shatta said regardless of the negativity, he still has love on the streets and mentioned that grandmothers, fathers, mothers and people of varying ages support him.

Shatta was so angry his veins were visibly drawn across his forehead.

Peeps React To Shatta Wale's Rant

wizzy_lifa advised and supported Wale:

Forget everybody man, this agenda to bring you down was not today and they will never succeed it in Jesus name, God knows the intention and heart of everyone.

iamabenabev made jest of him:

Asem ooo so why is he fighting now if he has money make he loan nana Addo oo cos he make hot

iamotegabankz also wrote:

The only man that can shake Ghana anytime

asieduarichardson also commented:

Depression come the tin inside ooo

folton_2020 also said:

He's really frustrated. It's not easy,the songs are not hitting and shows are not coming. It's frustrating.

In other news, Shatta Wale has been in the trends for the past 48 hours after he and former manager Bulldog engaged in a back-and-forth.

The rapper, in numerous videos, sent shots at Bulldog and made some serious allegations against him.

In a new video, he sent an interesting message to rapper Kwaw Kese which got folks talking and wondering what was going on.

