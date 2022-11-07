Hajia Bintu attended a funeral over the weekend, and the TikToker showed off her Kete dance moves

The beautiful lady wore a pretty black and red funeral attire and stood beside an energetic young man who danced with her

Followers of Hajia were impressed by the TikToker's dancing skills and praised her in the comment section

Ghanain TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, stole the show at a funeral with her exquisite Kete dance moves.

Hajia Bintu Shows Off Kete Dance Moves At Funeral Grounds

Source: UGC

The TikToker looked pretty in a beautiful black and red traditional funeral attire. An energetic young man aided Hajia in doing the sweet dance.

The man was shirtless and had a traditional cloth tied around his waist. Hajia watched the young man do the beautiful dance and followed her every move.

Hajia mentioned that she was a proud Ashanti which surprised many folks. It is unclear which funeral Hajia attended, but it looked like that of a prominent person as the setting looked rich and well decorated.

Fans of Hajia were pleased with the video and praised her. Hajia has harnessed her dancing skills over the years, and her TikTok videos reflect how good a dancer she is. Hajia has accumulated a massive following on social media thanks to her dancing ability.

Hajia Bintu Stirs Reactions

sarahfenyi was surprised:

I thought she is a Muslim ooo woow nice

Miz Hass¥was also stunned:

Really?? You’re a Ashanti? Please then why the name Hajia bintu?

Official Queen Nash ❤️also commented:

You guys should stop saying do a video for me no aaaaaa. Let us watch her dance in peace

Hajia Bintu: Beautiful TikToker Visits Restaurant In Beautiful Dress And Makeup; Shows Off Dance Moves

In other news, Hajia Bintu visited a restaurant in East Legon in a beautiful dress and had a good time as she showed off her dance moves.

The excited TikToker had her fans excited as she dropped a video narrating her time out at the restaurant and the exciting stuff that happened.

Folks were pleased by Hajia Bintu's video and could not get enough of her intoxicating looks as they showered her with praise.

Source: YEN.com.gh