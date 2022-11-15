Hajia Bintu went out with some friends, and it was all joy during their night out as they danced joyously

Hajia Bintu, in particular, was in an extremely good mood as she stole the show and displayed her impeccable dance skills

The video stirred reactions on TikTok as many peeps admired the pretty outfit the TikToker was in and how she moved her body

Popular Ghanaian TikToker, Hajia Bintu, has a very fun personality and is always the life of the party.

Hajia Bintu Dances Joyously With Friends Source: TikTok

In a new video that surfaced on TikTok, the popular socialite went out with a couple of friends, and it was all joy and happiness throughout their time out.

Multiple videos of them having a good time popped up, and in most of them, Hajia Bintu stole the show. The TikToker danced joyously whiles her equally excited friends cheered her on.

Hajia Bintu was in a beautiful black silk dress with a cut in the middle. The dress gripped her beautiful body tightly and outlined her sweet curves.

In one of the videos, the song Shatta Wale made for her, 'Hajia Bintu', was played, and she got even more excited as she sang loudly with her friends.

One TikToker named Crent, who stood closely behind Hajia whiles she danced, raised eyebrows.

Hajia Bintu And Friends Spark Reactions

Adwoa monies ❤❤❤ expressed her admiration:

I don't know why I love this soul I like everything about her

yillostarr also wrote:

I can’t stop watching ooo

jenibel36 noticed Crent:

Crent y please we an explanation cuz ei

MK said:

@officialcrent you think, you dey wise. What were you doing at her back.

Hajia Bintu: Pretty TikToker Flaunts Beautiful Dress And Expensive Benz

In a similar story, Hajia Bintu in a video, looked her usual gorgeous self as she flaunted her natural assets and an expensive Mercedes Benz.

The social media star went out with some friends and looked exquisite in her beautiful blue dress.

Hajia Bintu loves to enjoy herself, and she does not hesitate to do so when the opportunity arises.

The socialite went out to eat fufu with some friends at a popular joint called The Tree Under, located at East Legon. After eating, the friends headed for their vehicles, and Hajia hopped in a luxurious Mercedez Benz.

Source: YEN.com.gh