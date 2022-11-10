Zionfelix is in the world cup mood and is already having a good time in Qatar

The popular blogger visited one of the biggest hotels and beaches in the country and shared the video on Youtube

The video impressed many folks on social media as they dropped comments praising the popular blogger

Ghanain blogger and Youtuber, Zionfelix, is pumped up for the 2022 World Cup and is already in Qatar.

Zionfelix Goes Jet Skiing In Qatar Source: zionfelix studio

Zionfelix travelled to the country a few weeks ago and has documented his time there on his Youtube channel.

In one of the latest videos, Zion visited one of Qatar's biggest hotels and beaches and had a good time there.

The hotel he visited was located in Doha, the capital of Qatar. Zion went on a jet skiing expedition and got scared while riding the jet ski, which got folks laughing.

Zion mentioned that riding the jet ski was a new experience for him and said that after riding it for a while, he got more confident.

Zion later went for a swim in a plush pool and excitedly took videos whiles he waddled in the pool.

Folks Tease Zionfelix

ODUMGYA BEDIAKO said:

Zion I Dey feel ur vibes waaaa By the way, come lemme teach you bro

LIFE IS A JOURNEY BOUTIQUE - LJB also wrote:

Hey Zion where’s ur swimming guggle

Quami Guy also commented:

Come I will teach you

FAABULOUS GH also wrote:

Abrantepa kwame bogar enjoy

Qatar-based Ghanaian Man Who Works As Safety Officer Opens Up About Owning 3 Apartments There

In other news, YEN.com.gh reported that Efo Banks left his job as a filmmaker in Ghana to become a labourer in Qatar after getting advised by a friend.

He currently works as an Occupational Health and Safety Officer and owns three apartments In an interview with Zion Felix, Efo mentioned that there are labourers in Qatar who earn as much as GH₵6,000 per month.

The interview sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube had Efo revealing that he runs some businesses in Qatar, is also an Occupational Health and Safety Officer at a petrochemical company in Qatar, and currently owns three apartments there.

