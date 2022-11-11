Actor Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee or Aka Ebenezer has set tongues wagging after sharing photos of a pretty lady online

The photos showed Dr Likee and the fair-looking lady who he described as his new bae spending time in each other's company

Many of Likee's followers have been excited by the photos of the actor and the lady and have shared their opinions

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Kumawood actor and popular skit Ras Nene, known in private life as Akwasi Antwi, has caused a stir on social media after posting photos of his 'new bae'.

Ras Nene, also known as Dr Likee on social media, took to his Instagram page on Friday, November 11, 2022, to post photos with a pretty lady.

The photos showed like dressed in a pink-coloured political suit. He wore a pair of white sunglasses and a pair of white sneakers to complete his look.

Ras Nene a.k.a. Dr Likee is flaunting a new bae online Photo source: @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Standing right beside him in the first photo was a fair looking who he described as his 'new bae'. The lady wore brown-coloured bodycon which hugged her body and revealed her shape. The both held hands.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

In the second and third photos, Likee and his new bae were dresed in the same outfits but were sitting in a car. The actor sat in the driver's seat of the convertible car while the lady sat in the passenger's seat beside him.

Sharing the photos, Dr Likee indicate that he was with his new and that love was sweet.

"❤️❤️❤️ New Bae Ɔdɔ yɛ wu 11/11/22," his caption read.

See the post below:

Photos of Ras Nene's new bae stir reactions from Ghanaians

While Ras Nene's photos could be images from a skit or a movie, many Ghanaians have accepted his caption as the reality and have shared their opinions about the two being a couple.

sista.afia said:

Eii so you cheating on me aka

sarki_________03 said:

"Eii so you Dwag Ama Tundra."

ojoisaac615 said:

Nice pics...looking great together ❤

ghanaian_bee said:

Eiii the Internet was not ready for this

Cina Soul Jumps Like A Child As She Meets Ras Nene For The First Time

Meanwhile, Ras Nene and 'Ojorley' hitmaker Cina Soul recently met for the first time, and Cina's reaction excited many fans on social media.

In the video, Cina Soul was shy and overly joyed to meet her role model as she jumped to hug him in a video that has since gone viral.

Many people have reacted to the video as they show excitement for Cina Soul for finally meeting the man she looks up to.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh