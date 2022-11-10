Hajia Bintu in a video looked her usual gorgeous self as she flaunted her natural assets and an expensive Mercedes Benz

The social media star went out with some friends and looked exquisite in her beautiful blue dress

Hajia Bintu loves to enjoy herself, and she does not hesitate to do so when the opportunity arises

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Ghanaian TikToker and social media sensation Hajia Bintu, real name, Naomi Asiamah, is known for her flamboyant lifestyle and classy way of dressing.

Hajia Bintu Flaunts Beautiful Dress And Expensive Benz Source: Instagram, TikTok

Source: Instagram

Hajia Bintu, on multiple occasions, has left folks thirsty with her TikTok dance videos and sweet antics.

The social media sensation has again shown off her flamboyance and extravagance in a video.

The socialite went out to eat fufu with some friends at a popular joint called The Tree Under, located at East Legon. After eating, the friends headed for their vehicles, and Hajia hopped in a luxurious Mercedez Benz.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Before getting in the ride, the pretty TikToker did a little whine and twirl for the cameras. The beautiful lady was in a pretty blue dress, highlighting her elegant figure.

She had a headscarf on that complimented her dress well. Hajia dressed in a simple way but still looked gorgeous.

Hajia Bintu is living the life of a superstar. Her rise to fame has been quick, thanks to Instagram and TikTok.

Her hard work has also played a big role in her popularity, as she spends a lot of time and effort creating exquisite content that folks enjoy.

She has amassed 1.8 million followers in TikTok alone and 1.2 million on Instagram, making her one of the most followed content creators in Ghana.

Hajia Bintu's Before And After Makeup Look Gets Many Appreciating her Beauty

In other news, Famous Ghanaian TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has left many speechless with her no-makeup look in a video that has surfaced online

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the transformation of the famous internet sensation from without makeup to glowing effortlessly with her face all made up.

Many have thronged the comment section to hail the ever-gorgeous Hajia Bintu by acknowledging her impeccable transformation.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh