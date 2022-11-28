Nana Ama McBrown and her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah flew to Qatar in style to support the Ghana Black Stars

The beautiful couple travelled to Doha over the weekend to watch the highly anticipated match between Ghana and South Korea

Videos of their flight and arrival in the country popped up on social media, and it sparked interesting reactions

Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown, and her husband Maxwell Mawu Mensah are in Qatar to support the Ghana Black Stars.

The pair looked lovey-dovey together as they rocked matching Black Stars jerseys and shared fruit juice together.

In another video, the couple were seen arriving in Doha with smiles on their faces. Nana Ama and Maxwell have been married for six years, and their bond seems to be growing stronger.

The Black Stars play South Korea on Monday, and many Ghanaians have highly anticipated the match.

The Stars lost their first match against Portugal on Thursday. Hence a win against South Korea is crucial for their qualification into the next round of the 2022 World Cup.

Videos of McBrown and her hubby's trip to Qatar sparked reactions on social media as many peeps admired the affable celebrity couple.

McBrown And Maxwell Spark Reactions

_legacy19 said:

And who’s money are they enjoying again

doriiis.kye also commented:

Beautiful life,who no like am♥️

itsmaxone also reacted to the video:

Plane inside too you are wearing sun shades eiiii

Nana Adwoa kyerewaa also said:

wow the prettiest woman in the world

nhyirabajosephine62 was impressed:

when you work hard,give yourself time Even at your old age you'll still look beautiful ❤️

Believer Ba Gh also wrote:

@iamamamcbrowngh God bless you always for me,always want to you happy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

