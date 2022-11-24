Lovable Kumawood actress Nana Ama McBrown has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians as he granted a man's wish to take a selfie with her

After the picture was taken, the man walked away a happy man as he kissed his two fingers and raised them in the air while beaming with smiles

Many people have reacted to the adorable video as they hailed Nana Ama for her kind gesture

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown stole the hearts of many Ghanaians after she made the dream of a young man a reality.

The young man was excited upon seeing the Empress on the streets as he took out his phone to request a selfie from her.

To his astonishment, Mrs McBrown Mensah took her time and ensured the settings on the phone were right for the memorable moment to be captured.

After taking the photos, she handed him his phone, and his reaction got many people screaming aww.

The man walked away happily, beaming with smiles as he put two fingers on his lips, kissed them and raised them up to the sky.

mharmieahdjoarhbaahwaa said:

Awwwwn it’s the man’s reaction for me

dj_blinky_gh commented:

See smile for face Bless you, Nana

obuasi_street_challenge_2 said:

May the Lord richly bless @iamamamcbrown

abenapremeh remarked:

May the Lord bless you Nana More doors bigger one's opening for you @iamamamcbrown

Source: YEN.com.gh