A video of the Ghana Black Stars in a heated "Jama" session has popped up, and folks noticed something peculiar

In the video, the Black Stars players and coaching staff were all in a happy mood clapping and singing, except for Mohammed Kudus

Netizens were intrigued and tried to figure out why the young midfielder was moody during what looked like a happy occasion

Popular Black Stars star man, Mohammed Kudus, in a video, looked unhappy during a "Jama" session in the Black Stars camp.

Photo Source: ghana_blackstar on TikTok, Getty Images

Source: UGC

During the session, which was done in the evening, the Black Stars players and coaching staff clapped and sang gospel tunes joyously, all but Kudus.

The young man who has been Ghana's star player at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar had many folks worried as they did not want to see him sad. The young man has won the admiration of most Ghanaians with his performances at the tournament.

Many peeps who saw the video were not pleased to see Kudus in an unhappy mood and tried to figure out why he was quiet and gloomy.

Some peeps opined that maybe he was just not in the mood, while others attributed his unhappy look to the fact that he was Muslim and did not want to participate in singing Christian songs.

Some peeps also gave other interesting probable reasons the Black Stars star looked sad.

Kudus Sad Look Sparks Reactions

Khadijatul Kubrah was worried:

Why is Kudus Not happy don’t worry You guys are surely going to make it Inshallah

ajoarhema felt the song had nothing to do with it:

lol in Ghana Muslims sing gospel. even hymns maybe he just wasn't in the mood

user62282055157500 commented:

if u frown kraa l love u la ❤️ kudusss to the wiase

Juliet Tahiba also said:

What happened to kudus oh he so sad?

Naa Adjeley black bee was also concerned:

why is kudus so quiet

Source: YEN.com.gh