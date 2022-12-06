Comedian Waris, one of the best young comedians in Ghana, has expressed confidence in winning the Best Comedian award at the YEN Entertainment Awards

YEN.com.gh aims to reward celebrities and players within the entertainment space for their hard work over the course of the year

Comedian Waris spoke to YEN.com.gh in an interview and revealed how he rose to stardom and the struggles of being a comedian

Top Ghanaian comedian, Comedian Waris, is poised and is in high spirits ahead of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

Comedian Waris Tips Himself To Win Best Comedian Source: comedianwaris, drlikee, clementosuarez

Source: Instagram

The hilarious young man who has captured the hearts of many Ghanaians with his funny and unique content tipped himself to win the Best Comedian award.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Waris said he believed he was as good as the other nominees in the Best Comedian category.

The other comedians nominated are Clemento Suarez, Ras Nene, Jacinta, and OB Amponsah. Despite facing stiff competition from comic heavyweights, Waris is positive.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Comedian Waris touched on his success as a comedian and opened up about the struggles he went through before becoming who he is today.

The Rise Of Comedian Waris

The star comedian when asked about how tough comedy is and the toughest challenges he has faced said the comments of naysayers regarding his craft do not deter him from doing what he loves. He said:

I have been through a lot but comedy is still my thing I love it and I love how it makes people feel

According to him, he got into comedy because of how lucrative it is:

Money inspired me. I had the creativity and I went for it

Waris Is A Unique Content Creator

Comedian Waris is one of the most successful comedians in Ghana and he told YEN.com.gh the secret behind his success. He said:

I do stand up comedy and skits that’s what I do differently . I built my audience through skits and convert them to stand up audience they are lively

Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi And 2 Ghanaian Male Artists Nominated for the YEN Entertainment Awards

In a related story, Ghana's leading news website YEN.com.gh has unveiled the maiden edition of the YEN Entertainment Awards.

The award scheme seeks to recognize and celebrate Ghanaian entertainers who achieved a lot in 2022.

Male artists Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, KiDi, Camidoh and Black Sherif have earned nominations in the Male Artist of the Year category.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh