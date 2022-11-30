Ghanaian ladies cannot resist the handsome Black Stars players, and many have expressed admiration for them

A Ghanaian man in a Tik Tok video complained about the Black Stars Players taking the attention of the ladies

The young man decided to show his football skills to the ladies, which got many folks laughing

Ghana's 2022 World Cup campaign has brought joy and happiness to many Ghanaians.

The footballing skills of the Black Stars players are not the only thing that has captured the hearts of Ghanaians.

Their handsome looks have as well. Mohammed Kudus, Tariq Lamptey and Salisu are some notable players that have captured the hearts of Ghanaian ladies.

Many women have taken to social media to express their admiration for the players. A young man on TikTok, mikenovibez, who did not take kindly to the attention the handsome players were getting from the ladies, made a video complaining.

Mike lamented that he was handsome too, and deserved some attention from the ladies. He then proceeded to hilariously show off his football skills in addition if his attractive looks were not enough.

He put on a Ghana jersey and began to juggle a football. The video had many peeps laughing. The Ghanaian girls replied to him, saying he was not playing in the World Cup, so they would not give him the same attention. Ghanaian Man Complains About Black Stars Players; Sparks Reactions

akua_kwartemah told him:

Go and sit down!!

afia wrote:

been on salisu since he joined southampton

iiitttsss.dedra told him:

First rema was the problem now it’s the soccer players abeg restttt!

Chichi also reacted:

Keep saying Abeg rest…one day you’ll see him on Tv playing for Ghana because them movessssss I’m seeing. Not everyone can do that sha (not me)

Ghana Vs South Korea: School Pupils Jubilate As Black Stars Score A Goal At World Cup in Qatar, (Video)

In other news, School children in Ghana have turned heads on social media after a video of them jubilating during South Korea versus Ghana match at the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar went viral.

Watching the game inside the school hall, they were captured shouting, jumping, and waving Ghana flags as a sign of jubilation.

The video has sparked reactions on social media as many watched in awe of how the pupils and their teachers jubilated.

