Delay in a video, hung out with Okyeame Kwame and his wife, and they pounded fufu together

While pounding the fufu, Delay teased Okyeame that he would not receive his share of the fufu because it was small, and he responded with a hilarious comment

The cute video sparked reactions amongst social media users as they admired Delay, Okyeame Kwame and his family

Veteran Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, and his beautiful wife spent time with TV host Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay.

Source: UGC

Delay and Okyeame, in a video of their time together, pounded fufu whiles Okyeame's wife looked on. While pounding the fufu, Delay teased Okyeame Kwame that he was not going to get his share of the meal since it was too small.

Kwame gave a hilarious reply saying he did not have a problem with that. He said a man in love loves like a child, and since he has been a child before, he was going to sacrifice his share of the food for them out of love.

His statement got his wife and Delay laughing hysterically. Many folks were impressed by the bond between the three and the kind of love and humility Okyeame Kwame possessed.

Peeps Fawn Over Okyeame Kwame And Family

Juliet Yeboah311 loved Kwame's comment

this message is for a good soul always remember...... and never forget....... kwame god bless you indeed you are a good person

Vishnu Coleman said:

The friendship between delay and Okyeame’s family is something else

Elizabeth Mensah also wrote:

l love what kwame is saying

George Padmore also said:

Akoa wɔ nyansa! Kwame wadwen mu dɔ dodo

Akan Crypto also said:

Kwame brings anwinsem to fufu pounding

Delay Slays In Elegant Dress And Wears Makeup; Brags About Her Pretty Looks In Video

In other news, Delay, in a video, bragged about her elegant looks and spoke proudly about herself as she slayed in a pretty attire.

The renowned TV host wore makeup which complimented her dress and made her look even more beautiful

The video impressed followers of Delay, who showered her with heartwarming compliments.

