Delay, in a video, bragged about her elegant looks and spoke proudly about herself as she slayed in a pretty attire

The renowned TV host wore makeup which complimented her dress and made her look even more beautiful

The video impressed followers of Delay, who showered her with heartwarming compliments

Veteran media personality and TV host, Delay, in a video confidently bragged about her pretty looks.

Source: UGC

Delay slayed in an elegant white gown and wore thick makeup that looked good on her. She was impressed with her outfit and makeup and made videos admiring herself.

Delay was excited as she looked into the camera and spoke some Twi synonyms eulogising herself. Delay exclaimed that she looked beautiful and let out a bright smile. Delay's outfit looked on point.

She also wore a silky and quality-looking weavon. Her eyelashes looked well done and perfectly aligned. Her eyebrows were also shaped exquisitely, making her look like an exotic barbie doll.

The heavy Twi synonyms and adjectives Delay showered herself with had peeps laughing as they marvelled at how good she was with words.

Fans Of Delay React To Her Words Of Affirmation

Lampard Jr said:

delay, wo ha adwene ooo

B.kwabia Farms commented:

kwahufo super star boss madam #nkawkawadoagyiri440

Mr Namtech also said:

aboozigi my amariya 2023 since it couldnt happpen in 2022

Drkofi1 also wrote:

Yeah sweetheart you are so beautiful

nashvilleanang also reacted:

Daley the big man in the business, I love you to the moon and back ❤️❤️❤️

Afriyie Junior#FYM was impressed:

Eiii mummy you get words o

Tina_stone1 also wrote:

Wanum mu nsem eiiii the pataku part alone

kaakyire396 commented:

s3 Adwoa oo, s3 Abena oo, s3 Akua oo,s3 Yaa oo,s3 Afia oo,s3 Ama oo,s3 Akosua ooyour punchlines go make someone go mad ooo eeeii

Source: YEN.com.gh