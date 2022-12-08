Two veteran movie stars, Martha Ankomah and Prince David Osei were on the set of a movie and made a cute video together

The two stars reminisced about when they used to be lovers in previous movies, with Prince David Osei making funny comments

Peeps were excited to see the two stars together and were happy when they announced that they were shooting a new movie

Ghanaian actress Martha Ankomah was on a movie set with fellow veteran movie star Prince David Osei.

The affable pair had fans gushing over them as they reminisced over the good old days. Martha said Prince was usually her sweetheart in movies and said she did not know why that was a regular occurrence.

In response to Martha's comment, Prince said they should also become lovers in real life. Martha hilariously shut Prince down and noted that it would not be possible.

The jovial exchange had many netizens laughing. Then, the adorable pair announced that they were making a new Christian movie together and were hoping it would impact the lives of viewers and win souls for the Kingdom of God.

Prince David Osei hilariously started speaking in tongues immediately after Martha started talking about the Christian movie.

Fans Fawn Over Martha Ankomah And Prince David Osei

YOSAH NANLEEB commented:

The best in GH actresses . your decency is admiration

Mary Addo also wrote:

God bless you for winning souls to the Kingdom of God .keep it up

Corlinta Atubiga also said:

she's the only actress who understands humanity.....she humbly replys every comment ....the rest I can't describe ....God bless you dear sister

efyaodo82 also wrote:

My role model just love the way you dress

nanaadwoamelody commented:

my remodel your decency alone makes me think u from another planet bless your soul ❤️❤️❤️

5 Times Martha Ankomah Portrayed Elegance And Class In Astonishing African Print Dresses To Church

In other stories, Ghanaian actress and style influencer Martha Ankomah is a year older today, November 21, 2022

Martha Ankomah always makes headlines with her extraordinary fashion sense on the red carpet and at star-studded events.

Fashion lovers and churchgoers can take oodles of inspiration from the fashion-forward style icon.

