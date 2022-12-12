Charles Tamakloe met Nana Ama McBrown and could not hold his joy upon seeing the pretty actress

The popular fashion critic showered the veteran movie star with words of praise and said she smelled divine

Nana Ama and Charles shared hugs which pleased many netizens as they were excited to see the pair get along well

Charles Tamakloe, a popular Ghanaian fashion critic had the honour of meeting a veteran movie star, Nana Ama McBrown, and was super-excited upon meeting her.

Charles Tamakloe Meets Nana Ama McBrown Source: charliedior

Source: UGC

In a video, Charles gushed over the pretty actress who was equally excited to see him. Nana Ama expressed admiration for the fashion critic and said he was honest and lets her know who she was.

Charles also expressed admiration for Nana Ama's fashion sense and said she has served Ghanaians with iconic looks on numerous occasions. Charles recalled what made him fall in love with McBrown and reminded her of an outfit she wore for a particular movie.

He told Nana Ama he loved it and the affable pair jumped around excitedly as they reminisced about the gorgeous attire.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Netizens were proud to witness the adorable moment and praised Nana Ama and Charles for the maturity they displayed and the love they showed for each other.

Netizens Praise Charles And McBrown

sikayenaedna said:

nana Ama is the best in dressing in Ghaiainain industry and 2nd is Queen Afia I love both of them

Alby J Official also commented

@Nana Ama mcbrown❤️is just a beautiful person and I love love her fashion sense… love you too @Charles Tamakloe✌️

Josephine Norbert

I would be the same way if I met her

Akua Serwaa also reacted:

Omg I loved that particular dressing in that movie

Adwoa reacted:

I love this so much she really is an icon

Celebrity Styles: Nana Ama McBrown Dresses Casually In African Denim Print Dress To Host United Showbiz

In other news, Ghanaian actress Nana Ama Mcbrown's fashion sense is unpredictable as she rocks a denim dress to host United Showbiz.

The fashion influencer earned a point on our style chart for her stylish look and matching hairstyle.

Nana Ama McBrown has been nominated in the YEN Entertainment Awards for the Most Stylish Female Celeb.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh