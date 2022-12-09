Nana Ama McBrown Sprays Bundles Of Cash On Friend At Her 40th Birthday Party, Video Drops
- Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has been captured splashing money on the CEO of @vaags__collection, Abena at her 40th birthday party
- The two friends took over the dancefloor as they danced their hearts out as money was flying all over the celebrant
- Many people have reacted to the video as they hail Nana Ama McBrown for having a kind heart
Multiple award-winning Ghanaian actress, Nana Ama McBrown, has shown that when it comes to her friends, she goes all out for them.
She was captured at the 40th birthday celebration of the CEO of @vaags__collection, Abena, which was held at Enclave Gardens, East Legon.
Taking over the dancefloor, Abena and Mrs McBrown Mensah were recorded dancing and having a good time.
Moments later, Nana Ama started to spray Abena with bundles of cash as they continued to dance on the dancefloor.
The two looked dashing in their star-studded corset dresses and flawless makeup and neatly done frontal lace wigs.
Watch the videos below:
Reactions as Nana Ama McBrown splashes cash on her friend on her 40th birthday
nyameba_posh commented:
Is she truly 40yrs? She looks 20❤️ eeeeiii God I see how u making others age backwards o. Remember me
dzifajennifer said:
Black don’t crack
maame_mm remarked:
@@iamamamcbrown got some genuine heart God bless her
mandynanaachiaa commented:
I don't think the celebrant is 40 whiles others are reducing their ages this woman is adding. she looks like she’s in her early 30s
ms_vanessa_mawuse said:
Nana Ama loves human
