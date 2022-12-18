Wendy Shay, a Ghanaian musician, has emerged as the most streamed female artiste on Boomplay for 2022

Wendy Asiamah Addo, as she is formerly called, was followed by Gyakie and Diana Hamilton

Fans of the Afropop and Afrobeats singer have been celebrating her wildly on her new achievement

Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeats singer, Wendy Asiamah Addo, better known by the stage name Wendy Shay, has achieved great success for herself over the last 12 months.

While the music industry in Ghana remains highly competitive, Wendy Shay, has emerged as the artiste whose song was streamed the most on Boomplay, one of the most recognized streaming platforms.

Sharing the news on their Instagram handle, Bloomplay revealed that the female artiste was followed by Gyakie and gospel musician, Diana Hamilton in that order.

Wendy Shay reacted to the news on her verified Instagram handle where she posted a flier that was made in recognition of her statistics with the caption:

Most streamed female artiste 2022 on @boomplaymusicgh. Thank you SHAYGANG we large

Fans of Wendy Shay celebrated her on the new achievement

Below were some of the comments gathered under the Instagram post of Wendy Shay in celebration of her new feat.

therealjoycegh indicated:

Congratulations girrrrrl ,vu deserve every bit of it

qweku_bonsu stated:

Congrats Boo,the best is yet to come

sir_reindorf said:

You even deserve more than this. Big ups dear.

Wendy Shay Breaks Down Reason Behind Her Famous Quote 'Ghana Wake Up

Over the years, Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has often used the phrase "Ghana, Wake Up." When making a controversial statement or sharing her opinion on a rather heated topic, the Survivor crooner will end her rant with, "Ghana, Wake Up!"

As YEN.com.gh has reported, Wendy Shay admitted many people had asked her about the inspiration behind her commonly used phrase.

Breaking down the rationale, Wendy Shay said:

I feel like the starting point of success is acceptance of reality.

She described her slogan as a wake-up call to Ghanaians to accept their reality and not make ignorant statements.

Source: YEN.com.gh