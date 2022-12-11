Celebrated Nigerian Gospel artiste Dunsin Oyekan has gotten many Ghanaians excited after news of his arrival into the country hot the internet

The 'More Than A Song' hitmaker is billed to perform at the much-anticipated concert dubbed Symphonic Gospel Meets Orchestra

Many people have taken to social media to express their excitement as the time of the concert draws near

Multiple award-winning Nigerian Gospel musician Dunsin Oyekan has officially arrived in Ghana and this has excited many of his fans in the country.

Dunsin Oyekan arrives in Ghana. Photo Source: @ronnieiseverywhere_official

The 'Fragrance To Fire' crooner would be performing at the 3rd Edition of Symphonic Gospel Meets Orchestra.

The concert is set to happen live at the Bukom Boxing Arena, here in Accra, Ghana, on December 11, 2022, at 5 pm.

Arriving in style at the CIP Terminal of the Kotoka International Airport, he was spotted rocking an all-white attire which he paired with brown slippers.

He was given a warm welcome by some members of the Symphonic Music band, who reside here in Ghana.

Celebrated Ghanaian Gospel artiste, Joe Mettle, would be performing alongside Dunsin Oyekan.

Watch videos of his arrival in Ghana below:

Reactions as Nigeria's Dunsin Oyekan lands in Ghana for a major concert

mawutor.yhw stated:

My man!!

shirleyodame82 said:

I wish to be in Accra today

rytbork_clothing said:

I love this man. His songs though.

mays_giant stated:

This one showed up. Okay

dew.e__ remarked:

I love his songs!!!!

incredible_aarons commented:

My all-time favourite

curvy_rabbie said:

The Eagle!!!

