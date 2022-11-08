Popular Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay is known for her constant use of the phrase "Ghana, Wake Up"

In an interview with Giovanni Caleb, the Survivor crooner explained the rationale behind her favourite phrase

Her comment was met with mixed reactions, with some social media users agreeing and commending her

Over the years, Ghanaian singer Wendy Shay has often used the phrase "Ghana, Wake Up." When making a controversial statement or sharing her opinion on a rather heated topic, the Survivor crooner will end her rant with, "Ghana, Wake Up!"

Why Wendy Shay Uses Ghana Wake Up!

During a chat with TV3's Giovanni Caleb on Showbiz 360, Wendy Shay admitted many people had asked her about the inspiration behind her commonly used phrase.

Breaking down the rationale, Wendy Shay said;

I feel like the starting point of success is acceptance of reality.

She described her slogan as a wake-up call to Ghanaians to accept their reality and not make ignorant statements. Continuing her explanation, she said;

A lot of people are living in darkness and don't know.

Wendy Shay described the "darkness" Ghanaians live in as the reason behind the misjudgement and criticisms she faces. She ended her explanation with the following;

I'm always going to stand for the truth and the truth is sensitive.

Watch the video below:

Social Media Users React To Wendy Shay's "Ghana Wake Up" Statement

ahwens3m

Am loving you the more

Sark GH

Living in darkness? Because of ignorance, Wendy Shay doesn't even know "Darkness is powerful than light"

Ras Morgan

For real Wendy Shay is enlightened

@nana_yozy

Wendy waka nyansa kakra

st.marysboys_gram

True

Source: YEN.com.gh