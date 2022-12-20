Jackie Appiah is one of the richest actresses in Ghana, and her popular multi-million dollar mansion is evidence of her wealth

A new video giving a look inside Jackie's humongous residence has surfaced, and the mansion looks absolutely stunning

The footage of the building showed its pretty interior and large compound and the numerous cars Jackie owned

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah, was in the news almost every day earlier this year after videos of her plush multi-million dollar mansion popped up on the internet for the first time.

The mansion stirred a lot of debate amongst Ghanaians as they were stunned to see Jackie acquire such an extravagant property. A new video has now surfaced, giving Ghanaians a further look inside the plush residence.

The Interior Of Jackie Appiah's Home

The exclusive video was shared on Instagram, and it showed the plush interior of the building.

The walls of the pretty home were predominantly painted white, with the bottom of the walls sporting some intricate hand-crafted designs with thick protruding lines carved across them, giving the home a more luxurious look.

The lighting of the home was impressive. The hall had a beautiful white chandelier laced with pretty crystals, brightening the house at night.

A Huge room showed Jackie's massive collection of shoes and bags. The individual who took the video screamed in amazement at the sight of the luxury items.

The room had some of the most expensive designer wears money could buy. Jackie had everything from Fendi, Prada, and Luis Vuitton to Gucci.

Jackie Appiah's Compound And Luxury Cars

The wealthy actress' compound was as impressive as the interior. It featured a large swimming pool and a massive garage.

The pool was several inches wide, taking a large chunk of the home's real estate. The garage was filled with numerous luxury cars. Most of the vehicles were Range Rovers.

