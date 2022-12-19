A TikToker with the handle @itgirlsienna showed off her grandma's plush house on social media, much to the delight of several netizens

She took her social media followers on a virtual property tour and showed off areas of the house, such as the dining area, kitchen, and living room

Several netizens were impressed by how magnificent the property looked and took to the comments to share their thoughts

PAY ATTENTION: Read the hottest World Cup news, gossip, analytics and predictions

A TikToker with the handle @itgirlsienna impressed netizens when she shared a video showing her grandma's plush house in Africa. She showed various areas of the house like the living room, dining area, kitchen, garden and garage.

A TikToker flaunts her grandma's house. Photo credit: @itgirlsienna

Source: UGC

Many netizens wondered how the TikToker's grandma could have acquired such a nice-looking house and concluded that the family must have general wealth. Watch the video below.

Netizens react to the video of the grandma's house

Several netizens took to the comments to share how impressed they were with the house. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

FloppingBilly said:

It looks like the rich family's house in a soapie

preppy commented:

My grandma's house is also really big. She has 7 bedrooms but my house is so small and there are 7 ppl in my house but my grandma lives alone

thox_kalanganqueen added:

Your granny is rich hon. congrats to her

tony dacar ‍♂️ remarked:

Girl showing us her inheritance

Rita Hayworth opined:

Holy...that is so gorgeous...I cannot get over it

A TikToker Shares Video Of Mansion Her Mother Built In Ghana In Less Than 2 Years: "She Has Done Well"

In an earlier story, YEN.com.gh wrote about how @antoniabenson, a TikTok user, released a video of the house her mother constructed in Ghana in less than two years. Before showcasing the house's final look, she flaunted its many features while it was under construction.

In the video, she showed off the various areas of the house, such as the compound, ground floors, and top floors, and how the house looked when it was fully completed. The house's massive transformation pleased several online users.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh