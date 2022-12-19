The Wesley Girls' Senior High School has received a two-storey teachers' apartment from the Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies and his family

The fully furnished apartment is reported to cost about GH₵2.5 million and will provide accommodation for the teachers of the school

Several netizens were impressed by the kind gesture of the school and took to the comments to share their thoughts

The Wesley Girls' Senior High School in Cape Coast, Central Region, has received a two-storey teachers' apartment from Elder Samuel Nana Amo Tobbin I, Executive Chairman of the Tobinco Group of Companies, and his family. The family built the teachers' accommodation in honour of Abigail and Jedidiah Tobbin, who graduated in 2018 and 2022 respectively.

The wife of Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin I, Mercy Araba Sika Tobbin, led the Tobbin family and school officials in cutting the ribbon to hand over the apartment complex to the school formally. She praised the teaching staff for their dedication to their work, teaching their students, and promoting human development in general and women's empowerment in particular.

Additionally, the contribution intends to enhance instruction and learning while easing instructors' housing-related issues.

The accommodation building is purported to cost about GH₵2.5 million. It has a self-contained six-bedroom unit with two bathrooms, a kitchen, a hallway, storage spaces, and a toilet, among other features.

Netizens react to photos of the teachers' apartment complex

Several netizens were impressed by the family's kind gesture and took to the comments to share their thoughts. YEN.com.gh compiles a few reactions below.

Alice Sarbeng said:

Wow . May the good God continue to bless you and your family beyond measure. Papa God richly bless you .

George Robert Sey commented:

May the good Lord who cannot be outdone in generosity graciously reward you abundantly. Amen

Christina Yamoah remarked:

May your blessings be multiplied. You have shown that education is very important to you. Thank you Nana Tobinco.

Bra Edisi added:

No single negative comment. Meaning Ghanaians are appreciative.

