Criss Waddle went on a serious rant and descended on close associates R2bees and Gomi after they failed to show up at his concert

The musician burnt the bridges of the 20-plus years of friendship he had with R2bees as he made serious allegations and accusations

The video sparked reactions on social media, with many peeps feeling bad for Criss Waddle as they felt he had been wronged

Ghanaian musician, Criss Waddle, has descended heavily on R2bees and their manager Gomi. Criss Waddle was peeved about the duo not showing up at his AMG Concert held in Tema last weekend.

Criss Waddle Jabs R2bees Photo Source: Criss Waddle Snapchat, r2bees Instagram

Source: UGC

Criss went on a long rant on his Snap Chat as he felt betrayed. R2bees attended Gyakie's concert and snubbed Criss Waddle, although he had invited them to the show.

Waddle felt triggered by the incident and decided to voice out. He stated that he has been loyal to R2bees for over 20 years and has contributed his fair share of time and money to grow the brand.

According to Waddle, he had felt left out for a long time, but Mugeez and Omar Sterling choosing Gyakie over him is what broke the camel's back.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Criss Waddle, in his rant, shifted his attention to Gomi, R2bees' manager, who had also offended him by calling him names.

According to Waddle, Gomi called him stupid, which really hurt him deeply. He made some revelations about Gomi and the group. He recalled how he paid for Gomi's kids' school fees and numerous favours he had done for him on several occasions.

Criss Waddle Sparks Reactions

Mis Asia said:

Criss waddle doesn’t talk much this means he’s deeply hurt

foreverballin4 also commented:

I don’t even understand why R2bees will attend Gyakie’s show over Criss waddle how.?

Travel Plug Gh said:

They will use and drain you all in the name of friendship, family, and loyalty.

user553757292245 also wrote:

the 1st time in my life seeing dis guy talking like dis he is really in pain

R2bees: Omar Sterling And Mugeez Visit Their Family In The Village; Beautiful Video Pleases Folks

In other stories, Omar Sterling and Mugeez went back to their roots as they visited their family back in the north, and a video which captures the moment popped up.

The family of the famous music duo were overjoyed to see them and repeatedly called them by their actual names.

The video made a lot of people happy as they were pleased to see the two superstars go back to their roots.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh