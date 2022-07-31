Co-founder of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah, has recounted how one of Africa's biggest music festivals, Afrochella, came into existence

In a recent interview, he shared the story of how he and four other Ghanaians decided to entertain Ghanaians with a festival dubbed 'Shiny Beach' which ended up being a failure

With lessons learnt from 'Shiny Beach', the team of five Ghanaian men were able to put together resources to organise Afrochella

Co-founder of Afrochella, Abdul Karim Abdullah, has shared a touching story of how one of Africa's biggest music and arts festivals came to light.

He recounted that Afrochella was birthed from an event which he organised which ended up being a failure.

Afrochella Co-founders. Photo Source: @kennyagy @afrochella

Speaking to Noella Kharyne Yalley on the ‘Xclusives’ show, Abdul Karim Abdullah that his first shot at organising events here in Ghana was the 'Shiny Beach' beach rave. He shared that the event flopped due to the failure of his team in ensuring due diligence.

He hinted that they were a team of five Ghanaians who decided to make this happen. Each member pulled in their resources and invested in the event.

However, since it was their first time organising a huge event, they failed to do thorough research on how to make the event a success.

"For instance, we didn't know that the 26th December is not a beach day so trying to do the event at the beach will just be a bad thing. So there were nuances that we had to learn about Ghana as well even though we were from here, it was one of the things we didn't know."

He further explained that they noted lessons from the failure of 'Shiny Beach' and this birthed one of the most successful and much-anticipated events, Afrochella.

"Our marketing was robust as we thought it was, we didn't have a lot of funding to start the event. Honestly we were very lazy about that event. We were trying to just capitalize and sometimes that's one of the thing that separates Afrochella from anything that we have done before. Afrochella is Intentional and has a purpose behind it”

The theme for this year's Afrochella is "AfroFuturism", which is a terms used to reflect on past events, explore events in the future, and the creation of a progressive pathway for Africans in the diaspora.

