Shatta Wale held his Shatta Wale Live In Brekum Concert on 2nd January 2023 and it was a memorable occasion

The dancehall star filled the park to the brim as his fans came in their numbers to show him, love

Videos from the concert made rounds on social media and got people admiring Shatta's star power

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

On God hitmaker, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, known in showbiz circles as Shatta Wale, held a concert at the Brekum Golden City park dubbed, Shatta Wale Live In Brekum Concert.

Shatta Wale Shuts Down Brekum Golden City Park Source: ronnieiseverywhere

Source: Instagram

The show took place on Monday, 2nd January 2023. The event which was held in the late hours of Monday lived up to expectations as Shatta shut down the venue with some stellar performances.

The self-acclaimed Land Lord and dancehall king performed some of his biggest hits and had the fans jumping and screaming joyously.

They sang tunes like Ay3 Halfcast, Taking Over, and On God. According to Shatta's personal blogger, Ronnie, the dancehall musician was still performing as at 5:30 AM and was there till morning.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Even though the fans had stood till daybreak, they sang Shatta's music energetically. The videos that were dropped showed the beautiful scenes and sparked reactions on social media.

Netizens React To Shatta's Brekum Concert

tikas_2020 said:

Shatta Wale will only come down when God says so. He's been topnotch since he bounced back from Bandana to Shatta Wale. I pray we protect him well cos he's a treasure of this nation

kobby_blakk25 commented:

What at all Ghanaians wan mk WALE do again before them go see say he's the game changer ❤️

nana_quadwo_adjei_mills

For real me na I no be shatta guy but I fall give am flat from ein show for the stadium there. The guy be power ankasa

Shatta Wale Vs Nautyca: Tema-Based Rapper Refuses To Leave Stage For Dancehall Star; He Disses Him In Video

In other news, Shatta Wale was booked to perform at a show but was delayed by Nautyca as he refused to leave the stage.

The dancehall musician was angry and did not spare Nautyca once he got on stage as he abused him verbally.

The video sparked debate on social media as some folks claimed the beef between the two could be because of Shatta Michy.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh