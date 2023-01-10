Kojo Jones has displayed to the world how rich Ghanaian culture is as he slayed in an elegant Kente cloth

The young man who is a serial entrepreneur and millionaire shared a video looking swagged up on his TikTok page

The footage impressed many of Kojo Jones' followers as they could not get over his impeccable sense of fashion and versatile style

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Kojo Jones, the CEO of Empire Domus Group Ltd, a real estate development company, has shown that he does not only have great business acumen but also an impeccable sense of fashion.

Kojo Jones Slays In Elegant Kente Cloth Photo Source: kojojones

Source: Instagram

The handsome millionaire and serial entrepreneur, has often stunned folks with his fashion sense and versatility.

He had folks gushing and admiring him once again as he slayed in a beautiful Kente cloth in a video he shared on his TikTok page.

In the video, he walked proudly and elegantly out of his home while he wrapped an elegant Kente cloth around his shoulder. Jones complemented the look with an expensive-looking gold watch and a pair of Ahemaa slippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Jones also wore dark shades to give the cultural look a more modern touch. Kojo Jones has proven on numerous occasions that he can pull off any look. Being it corporate or cultural.

Ghanaians Admire Kojo Jones' Fashion Taste

Nudekaiserin commented:

Our culture is just so RICH!!!! Proud Ghanaian proud AFRICAN

ohemaa reacted:

see fine man I love youuuuuuuuuuuu

nanaadjoasylvia wrote:

My all time favorite always doing great I love

user6663893246147 also said:

i see, our future President just a matter of time.mark my word

Desiadenyo commented:

you wear the kete proudly. that's volta for you,the origin of kete

Kojo Jones: The Wife Of Young Ghanaian Millionaire Steals Show With Gorgeous Dress At Husband's Graduation

In a similar story, Raychel, the wife of Kojo Jones, is truly a style influencer with an exquisite fashion sense for tailor-made ensembles.

The charming woman lived up to expectations with her elegant wardrobe choice for her husband's graduation in Dubai.

The brother and classy sister of the real estate mogul were present to support and congratulate the millionaire on his academic feat.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh