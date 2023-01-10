Ibrahim Mahama, millionaire and CEO of Engineers and Planners, in a video showed off his impeccable boat driving skills as he piloted one at top speed

In the video, he shared on Instagram, the brother of former president John Mahama gave his followers a glimpse of what he could do on the open sea

The footage garnered over 2,400 likes and hundreds of comments as of the time of this publication with many admiring his wide array of skills

Ghanaian millionaire and the CEO of Engineers and Planners, Ibrahim Mahama, has proven himself to be an astute businessman.

His company offers services and construction equipment to mining companies in Ghana and other African countries. Mahama is not only a genius when it comes to business, but he is also skilled in a lot of fun activities.

In a video he shared on his Instagram page, the millionaire drove a speed boat at top speed and drifted joyously on the open sea to the amazement of his followers.

It is unclear which sea in Ghana he was on as his Instagram location did not show exactly where he was but Mahama seemed to be having lots of fun.

The brother of the former president also drives remarkably well. On numerous occasions, he has shown his skills as a driver by drifting with his sports vehicles and participating in drag races.

As if that were not enough, he flies planes as well. Many netizens wondered what Ibrahim Mahama could not do and eulogised him with lengthy comments of adoration.

Ghanaians Admire Ibrahim Mahama On Instagram

tommyoduro said:

He’s great, he drives everything and it’s left with the airplane ✈️ then he’s done. God bless you sir.

lorlor_rare also wrote:

Na this kind man I wan be when I grow up

yayra.koku also reacted:

Only Baba can do it on land and do same on the sea

2022 Ghana Launch Control: Ibrahim Mahama’s Porsche 911 Turbo S Wins Fastest Car Race Show

In a similar story, Ibrahim Mahama's Porsche 911 Turbo S has emerged as the fastest car at the 2022 Ghana Launch Control.

The Ghanaian business titan lost the first round to the driver of a BMW F90 M5 and defending champion Nana Kojo.

Chris, another driver, took over Mahama's posh whip in the subsequent rounds and won the biggest race in Ghana.

