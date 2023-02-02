Osei Kwame Despite has turned 61 and is celebrating his special day in grand style with his family and friends

The managing director of The Despite Media Group, Fada Dickson, in one of the numerous videos that popped up from the celebrations pulled up in a Rolls Royce Cullinan.

Despite has been shown love and celebrated by well-wishers as they dropped birthday wishes on social media

Business magnate and managing director of The Despite Media Group Fada Dickson was spotted driving a Rolls-Royce at Despite Media CEO, Dr Osei Kwame Despite's birthday celebration on Thursday, 2nd February 2023. Despite and his wealthy friends convened at the residence of long-time friend, Dr Ofori Sarpong.

Fada Dickson, who is known for his love of luxury cars, arrived in style in his posh and expensive coffee-coloured Rolls-Royce Cullinan, drawing attention from guests and onlookers. The custom-made vehicle, valued at over GH₵4 million, was one of the most talked-about arrivals of the evening.

Despite's birthday celebration was a lavish affair, as he and his friends rode in some of the most expensive vehicles money could buy.

Fada Dickson and Dr. Osei Kwame Despite have been close friends for many years, with Dickson often attending Despite's high-profile events. The businessman has made a name for himself in Ghana and beyond with his successful ventures in real estate, media, and food processing.

The birthday celebration was widely covered by the media, with photos and videos of the event being shared widely on social media platforms. Fans and followers of the Despite family took to social media to express their admiration for the extravagant celebration and to wish the birthday business mogul a happy birthday.

Ghanaians Celebrate And Admire Despite

mokingbillions101 commented:

God will make us more than them amen.....I celebrate with them so I can also be celebrated

abeikublackmore reacted:

This old man are still giving the youth pressure oh

protwum also wrote:

Chale get money and everything else is added, look at this

In a related story, In celebration of his new age, the businessman and his friends, mainly members of the East Legon Executive Men's Fitness Club, have planned some activities at Peduase.

Ahead of the main celebration, the group converged at the house of Special Ice owner Ernest Ofori Sarpong to have a mini party.

Source: YEN.com.gh