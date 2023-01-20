Popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has flaunted her lavish lifestyle on social media

The actress revealed that she was on a flight from Ghana to the United States of America; however, she did not disclose the purpose of the trip

The photos have gotten many of her celebrity friends and fans drooling over her wealthy lifestyle

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Celebrated Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui has gotten the internet buzzing after she dropped photos from her exquisite flight to the United States of America.

Fella Makafui looks stunning while on her flight. Photo Source: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

The actress did not disclose the purpose of the trip. However, from the caption, it looked as if Fella Makafui needed a break from Ghana.

Captioning the post on her Instagram page, she wrote,

I’m out ✈️

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

In the caption, she also acknowledged the brands that glammed her up for her flight. She hailed the renowned skincare line, Skin Zone for her flawless natural skin, Xclusive Hair deals for her lovely afro kinky wig, and the Glamour Room by Nessa for styling her hair.

In the carousel post, she shared on her verified page, she flaunted her sparkling diamond ring as she showed viewers how she was enjoying her comfortable flight to the United States of America.

Kuami Eugene, Cookie Tee, and many other celebrity fans and followers gush over Fella Makafui's lavish lifestyle

incrediblezigi stated:

Let’s gooooo

laurah__k_ commented:

Our big boss

salmamumin said:

Pretty girl

kuamieugene remarked:

C’mon

cookieteegh opined:

You look pretty

nikkisamonas stated:

Beautiful babe

bettinahtianah opined:

✨ Babe this is it ✨

charlie_dior remarked:

Sit Pretty!!!

reggierockstone711 commented:

THE MACK

naybilli said:

I like how you always value your wedding ring

i.am.richie said:

✈️ We Thank God For A Safe Flight ❤️❤️

After Fella Makafui dropped the exquisite photos on her Instagram page, many of her celebrity friends and fans hailed her as they thanked God for blessing her with lots of money.

Fella Makafui: actress loses weight, looks ravishing in hot pink, photos spark massive reactions

In another story, YEN.com.gh reported that popular Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has revealed her new body on her social media page after changing to a healthy diet and using a weight loss product.

Disclosing the product brand as Simply Snatched, Fella Makafui released photos on her verified page on Instagram hinting at fans that she has lost truly weight.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh