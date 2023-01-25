Yaw Dabo, in a video, paid a visit to former president John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence and spoke to him about his soccer academy

Dabo, who is the founder of the Dabo Soccer Academy, bragged about his teams' exploits to the former president and got him laughing

The actor's academy was founded in late 2020 but already seems to be growing at a massive rate as Dabo receives support from influential individuals

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Popular Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo visited former president John Agyekum Kufuor at his residence and told him about his soccer academy. Yaw Dabo opened up about the exploits of Dabo Soccer Academy to the former president.

Yaw Dabo Visits Former President John Agyekum Kufuor Photo Source: yawdabo_adwenkese3_daily on Instagram, manueal_neuer22

Source: UGC

He bragged about the teams his academy had defeated. According to him, Dabo Soccer Academy won by an 8-goal margin in the first game of a tournament they participated in and went on to list other teams his academy had beaten mercilessly.

The Kumawood actor spoke confidently and proudly about his team in a manner that got Kufuor laughing heartily. He also added that his team travelled to and fro to participate in friendly matches, which impressed Kufuor.

The kind-hearted former president promised to support Dabo's venture, a statement which got Dabo and his entourage clapping happily.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Yaw Dabo's academy was founded on September 5, 2020 and in less than two years, the team seems to be making big strides despite being young. Netizens commended the actor for his hard work and perseverance.

Folks Praise Yaw Dabo And His Academy

Kbb307 wrote:

Gradually his team is gaining grounds.his boys should be serious bc his investment are in them

DJ Armstrong Gh. wished them well:

all the best

Eric Attakora223 said:

You do all Yaw

Timinka Roadmaster reacted:

I love this guy . Dabo

Dabo Soccer Academy Players Jubilate And Flaunt $100 Note Despite Gave Them

In a similar story, players from Yaw Dabo's soccer academy, in a video, flaunted $100 notes Despite gave them on Sunday, January 2023 and danced joyously.

The players visited the East Legon Executive Fitness Club to train and have trial matches when they met Despite and other members of the prestigious club.

The business mogul decided to support Dabo's academy by giving the 30 team members of the academy, including players, coaches, the technical team, and the cameraman money.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh