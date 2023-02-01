Lil Win shared a TikTok video telling a funny story about a Christian woman who liked drinking a lot, and folks noticed something peculiar

In the video, the actor's eyes looked different as it was reddish and seemed a bit swollen, which caused a big stir among his followers

Many folks wondered what was going on with his eyes and dropped funny comments as they tried to figure out why his eyes looked reddish

Famous Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as Lil Win, in a TikTok video, narrated a story about a Christian lady who loved drinking, and folks noticed some changes in his eyes.

Lil Win's Eyes Looks Reddish And Swollen Photo Source: Lil Win on Facebook, officiallilwinwezzy on TikTok

Source: UGC

The story he narrated sounded like advice against alcoholism, as it ended with a moral lesson. In the narration, he detailed how the lady's continuous drinking habit landed her in trouble after she falsely accused a church elder of bedding her.

Per Lil Win's narration, the lady was in a drunken state which clouded her judgement, leading her to make the unfounded allegations.

As Lil Win narrated the tale, his eyes looked very reddish and swollen, and it caught the attention of netizens as they tried to figure out why his eyes looked that way. They dropped funny think pieces while they investigated the matter.

Lil Win's Eyes Causes Stir

BRA PROMISE commented:

weezy you make fine ooo see your eyes

I spoil comment for living wrote:

Bla nie see yo eyes tell me u make fine

mustaphaabugiri asked:

why your eyes do like this

williesco reacted:

Aah wezy ibe your normal eyes or ebi editing or u just wakeup

Cybokemultimedia also asked:

why your eyes make red like that?

Mr kofi Lovic❤ wrote:

sorry kwadwo they said elephant fall on his eyes

Lil Win Flaunts And Chills With First Batch Of JHS Graduates From His School

In another story, Lil Win in a beautiful TikTok video he shared, spent time with the first batch of JHS graduates from his Great Minds International School.

The actor was excited to see his hard work bear fruit as the young children celebrated completing their Junior High School education.

The Junior High School graduates await the results of their Basic Education Certificate Examination, which will be released on January 25, 2023.

